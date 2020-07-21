Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $30 Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This item is in scratch and dent condition.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $125. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Silver at this price.
- Space Gray is available for $1,349.
- 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MV992LL/A
It's $89 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Add the item to the cart to see this discount.
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured). Gold is currently out of stock but is expected to be back July 24; you can purchase now at this price for delivery when it becomes available.
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-1000NG4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $1,999.99, which is $99 less than our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $100 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB flash storage
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB; Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics cards
- Mac OSX 10.15.1
- Model: MVVL2LL/A
Current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can take advantage of the savings listed below. Shop Now at Apple
- up to $200 off MacBooks and iMac w/ Apple Education Pricing
- up to $100 off iPads w/ Apple Education Pricing
- AirPods credit w/ Mac or iPad purchase
- 20% off AppleCare+ w/ Mac or iPad purchase
It's $336 less than buying it used elsewhere.
Update: The price increased by a buck. Buy Now at MegaMacs
- 6th-gen Intel Core i5-6267U Skylake 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- macOS Sierra 10.12
- Model: MPXV2LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 9th-Gen Intel Core i7 2.6GHz 6-core processor
- 16" 3072x1920 Retina display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU
That's a $200 savings off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16" 3072x1920 (1920p) Retina display
- 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB GPU
- Mac OS
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 4 rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 5MP, and 5MP)
- GSM / 4G LTE compatible
- 2400x1080 resolution
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A315G-64-BL
You'll pay at least $105 more elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- Add your own RAM, up to 64GB
- HDMI 2.0A, USB Type-A ports
- Model: BKNUC8V5PNK1
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's $126 under the best price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
It's $249 under list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
Most stores, including Apple and Best Buy, charge $199 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTEY2LL/A
