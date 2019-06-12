New
B&H Photo Video
up to $900 off
B&H Photo Video takes up to $900 off a range of Apple products. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Save on iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Apple · 1 wk ago
Apple announces its redesigned Mac Pro
from $5,999
Max out at a 28-core CPU, 1.5TB RAM, and 4TB SSD
Today, Apple announced its all-new redesigned Apple Mac Pro Desktop. Addressing concerns raised by the outgoing 2013 Mac Pro, these new models are structured for modularity and flexibility. These models feature an Intel Xeon W processor with up to 28 cores, up to 1.5TB of RAM, SSD up to 4TB, and AMD Radeon Pro GPU with up to 64GB of memory. These systems will start at $5,999 and are expected to begin shipping this fall.
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen, and $350 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Apple. (This one is new.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.1, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or newer
- Model: MGEQ2LL/A
L.A. Computer Company · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb MacBook Broadwell 1.1GHz 12" Laptop
$679
$19 shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $34
L.A. Computer Company offers the refurbished early-2015 2-lb. Apple MacBook Intel Broadwell Core M 1.1GHz 12" Retina Laptop in Rose Gold for
- Intel Core M-5Y31 1.1GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 12" 2304x1440 IPS LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- macOS Sierra
Update: The price has dropped to $679. Shipping is now $18.75.
L.A. Computer Company · 6 hrs ago
Refurb MacBook Air i5 13" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$699
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the 3-lb. refurbished Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz 13.3" Laptop for $699 with free shipping. That's $30 under our February mention and $34 below the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.0
- Thunderbolt 2
- Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
BuyDig · 1 mo ago
Refurbished Apple Computers at BuyDig
up to 59% off
free shipping
BuyDig takes up to 59% off selection of refurbished Apple computers. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies for all; although it's unclear who backs it
exclusive
Speck Products · 1 wk ago
Speck MacBook Case w/ GrabTab Phone Holder
$30
free shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price
A DealNews exclusive! Speck offers its Speck SmartShell Case for MacBook Pro 13" or Speck SeeThru Case for MacBook Air 11" in several colors (SmartShell Strawberry Red pictured) for $39.95. Bundle either case with a Speck GrabTab Smartphone Holder for $9.95 and apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to drop the final price for both items to $29.95. With free shipping, that's a savings of $20 and the lowest price we could find.
L.A. Computer Company · 1 day ago
Apple MacBook Pro i7 15" Laptop w/ Touch Bar
$2,399 $2,799
free shipping
L.A. Computer Company offers the Apple MacBook Pro Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.4" Retina Laptop with Touch Bar in Space Gray for $2,399 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $126.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
- 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports
- macOS High Sierra
- Model: MR942LL/A
New
B&H Photo Video · now
Apple iMac Skylake i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K AIO Desktop
$899
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the mid-2017 Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3GHz 21.5" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop for $899 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $301. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-6500 3GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 21.5" 4096x2304 LED-backlit Retina 4K display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics
- macOS Sierra
- Model: MNDY2LL/A
B&H Photo Video · 22 hrs ago
B&H Photo Video Father's Day Specials
up to $600 off
free shipping on select items
B&H Photo Video takes up to $600 off select cameras, laptops, audio equipment, and other electronics as part of its Father's Day Specials. Plus, select items receive free shipping. Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 2 wks ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 8 hrs ago
LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,000
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the LG C7C 55" 4K HDR OLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $999.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $400, although we saw it for a buck less in our April mention. Buy Now
Features
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos
- WiFi
- 4 HDMI ports and USB
- Model: OLED55C7C
Target · 2 wks ago
Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2
$40 $100
free shipping
Target offers the Apple Trackpad Magic Mouse 2 in White for an in-cart price of $39.99 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 1-touch operation & 4-way scrolling
- 1,500 dpi
- Bluetooth connectivity up to 33-ft. (requires Bluetooth connectable device)
eBay · 6 days ago
Apple Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone
$400
free shipping
Celfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Space Gray pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen for an iPhone 8 Plus in any condition. (It's the best we could find for a refurb today by $20.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
eBay · 1 mo ago
Apple Refurb Unlocked iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone
$321
free shipping
That's a low by $17 and the best price we've seen
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray
Note: It's listed in "Good" condition. No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 90-day return policy.
