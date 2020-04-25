Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the best discount range at B&H we've seen on a full selection of Apple products, including Macbooks, Apple Watches, iPads, Mac minis, iMacs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's essentially the innards of the iPhone 11 with the body of the iPhone 8. Shop Now at Apple
Developed in partnership with CDC, Apple offers this app which provides a screening tool, information regarding the disease and actions you can take to protect yourself. Shop Now at Apple Services
That's $231 cheaper than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb; this one is open-box.
Update: The price has dropped to $539.99.
Update 2: The headline has been changed to more accurately describe the item's condition. Buy Now at eBay
Save on select speakers and headphones. Shop Now at JBL
Save up to $1,500 on TVs, PCs, mattresses, and more. Plus, get it shipped today for free! Shop Now at BuyDig
Avail of memory upgrades for less than $10, CPU coolers for less than $20, and power supplies for under $65. Shop Now at Newegg
That's a $5 savings. Shop Now at Apple Services
While at home, why not save on some tech essentials? Printers start at $39, office chairs at $100, and last-year's MacBooks at $900. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Start your new quarantine career as a YouTuber with video cameras, lighting arrays, and more from B&H Photo Video. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
This phone without a plan would cost at least $199 elsewhere. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the best price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $669. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Current AT&T customers get a $100 Sam's Club gift card with upon activation of a new iPhone SE 2 on an installment plan. Shop Now at Sam's Club
That's $500 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping
