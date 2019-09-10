New
Aztron Terra Inflatable Paddle Board
$359 $399
  • sold by Outlet Stores via Rakuten
  • use coupon code "SPORTS20" to get this discount
Features
  • double chamber construction
  • grooved foot pad and tail kick pad
  • integrated front bungee system
  • SUP gear backpack, Aztron double action pump, safety leash, and STYLE aluminum adjustable paddle
  • Model: 380-TERRA
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 9/10/2019
