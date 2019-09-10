Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Slice Ceramic Locking Blade Box Cutter for $11.56. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $10.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear as part of its Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Coleman camping gear. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Deal ends today. Shop Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $519.99. Coupon code "BUY85" cuts it to $434.99. With free shipping, that's $121 under last month's mention (which came with $83 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $85.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Phone in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $219 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Apple, although we saw a refurb for $4 less in February. Buy Now
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $10.19. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
