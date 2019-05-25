Macy's offers the Ayesha Curry Home Collection 12-Piece Porcelain Enamel Non-Stick Aluminum Cookware Set in several colors (Sienna Red pictured) for $119.99. Coupon code "MEMDAY" cuts that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $104 off list and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5- and 2-qt. saucepans with lids
  • 3-qt. sauté pan and lid
  • 5.5-qt. Dutch oven and lid
  • 8.5" and 10" skillets
  • 10.5" parawood spoon and 10.5" parawood pan paddle