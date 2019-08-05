New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Ayesha Curry Bakeware 9.5" Fluted Mold Pan
$12 $22
pickup at Macy's

Ending today, Macy's offers the Ayesha Curry Bakeware 9.5" Fluted Mold Pan for $14.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $11.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now

Tips
  • Ayesha Curry kitchenware helps support No Kid Hungry
Features
  • non-stick coating
  • oven-safe to 450°F
  • dishwasher-safe, although handwashing is recommended
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "WKND"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Private Label Brands
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register