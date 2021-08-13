Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Expedition SPF 28 Aerosol Spray for $16
Avon Skin-So-Soft Bug Guard Plus IR3535 Expedition SPF 28 Aerosol Spray
$16
That is $4 below what you'd pay direct from Avon, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Why does she love this deal? "It is light weight, and it doesn't make me feel greasy or oily. It has very little odor. For me, this kills 2 birds with one stone. I especially love it for going to the pool, since there is a wooded area right by it. I also find it to be highly effective, for me, both as bug repellant and sunscreen."
  • 4-ounce can
  • DEET-free
  • water resistant for 80-minutes
  • dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic
  • repels mosquitoes, deer ticks, no-seeums, and more
