Avocado Multitool from $1.89

It's a buck less than what you'd pay for a similar avocado slicer purchased elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- In Green or Orange.
- Sold by Magzyyd98 via eBay.
- Serrated avocado blade
- Sectioned slicer
-
Published 6 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "MUGSVL" when you buy Vertuo coffee to get a free set of two Vertuo Coffee Mugs, or "CUPS4YOU" when you buy original coffee, for a free set of two Origin Espresso Cups and one free sleeve of Envivo Lungo coffee. Apply coupon code "HEROIC21" with a Vertuo or original coffee purchase to get a free Nomad travel bottle. Shop Now at Nespresso
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
Start the summer grilling season off right and save on a range of barbecue grills and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- WeatherStrong outdoor kitchen sets do not get free shipping, but everything else in the sale does.
- Pictured is the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill for $199.99 (low by $8).
Save over 70% on brands including Zwilling, Staub, Henckels, and more. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
- Items may have visual imperfections.
- All sales are final with no returns or exchanges.
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
- Pictured is the Staub La Cocotte 7-Qt. Oval Pot for $179.99 (low by $75).
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Water Shoes? They don't look like your typical water shoes. Well, that's because they aren't. These are high-traction shoes with quick-dry uppers to carry you through wet or slippery conditions (thus the "water shoes" part of the description). Apply code "ADIDAS25" to save $42 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
Microsoft via eBay cuts up to 50% off a selection of Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Android phones all coupled with an S Pen and impressive savings. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Sign In or Register