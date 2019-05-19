Avianca Vida Visa® Card
  • 20,000 Bonus LifeMiles after first card use within first 90 days of account opening
  • Earn 2 LifeMiles per $1 spent on Avianca purchases
  • Earn 1 LifeMile per $1 spent on all other purchases
Avianca Vuela Visa® Card
  • 40,000 Bonus LifeMiles after first card use within first 90 days of account opening
  • Earn 3 LifeMiles per $1 spent on Avianca purchases
  • Earn 2 LifeMiles per $1 spent at gas stations and grocery stores
  • Earn 1 LifeMile per $1 spent on all other purchases

Advertiser Disclosure