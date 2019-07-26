- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Avia Women's Caged Knit Shoes in Cream for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $9 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Avia Men's Cushioned Running Shoes in Silver for $17.48. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Original Penguin Men's Westley Shitake Leather Derby Shoes in Shitake for $36.75 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
