Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Avengers: Endgame on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray for $24.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Monty Python and the Holy Grail 40th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray for $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ultimate James Bond Collection on Blu-ray and Digital HD with Aston Martin DB10 Model Car for $110.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68 for these items separately. (For further comparison, we saw just the Blu-ray set for $90 in our mention from last December.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Revenge of the Nerds on Blu-Ray Multi-Format for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by about $6. Help end nerd persecution! Buy Now
Amazon offers James and the Giant Peach on Blu-ray for $6.99. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 20% off a selection of Sony movies on Blu-ray and DVD. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers Beetlejuice / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory / Tim Burton's Corpse Bride on Blu-ray for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this triple feature by $4. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Sign In or Register