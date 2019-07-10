New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$13 $36
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Avanti Beach Words 20x30" Rug for $12.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Cboke Deluxe Indoor Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug
$30 $60
free shipping
Cboke via Amazon offers its Cboke Deluxe Indoor Modern Faux Sheepskin Shaggy Rug in Mixed Blue for $59.98. Coupon code "Y947NF8F" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 45.6" x 62.9"
- anti-skid backing
- polypropylene fiber construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug
from $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Silk Road Concepts 20x59" Rug in several colors (Yellow pictured) from $16.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: Prices now start at $11.99. Shop Now
Tips
- Other colors are available for a few cents more
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ottomanson One Hundred Dollar Bill Rug
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers Prime members the Ottomanson 22" x 53" One Hundred Dollar Bill Area Rug for $11.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw this for $2 less last October. It features a non-slip rubber backing.
Update: The price is now $11.43.
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Ebern Designs Bessler 5x7.5-Ft. Area Rug
$40 $439
$5 shipping
Wayfair offers the Ebern Designs Bessler 5x7.5-Foot Area Rug in Navy/Yellow for $39.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's $399 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Medium Mesh Hoodie
$28 $125
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Mesh Hoodie in Black Polo or Blue Saturn for $27.96 with free shipping. That's $97 off list and tied with our May mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in size M only
Macy's · 11 hrs ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Macy's
from $10
free shipping
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of men's dress shirts with prices starting at $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $35 and the best free shipping offer we've seen from Macy's in nearly a year. Shop Now
Macy's · 18 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Sunham & Co. Soft Spun Cotton Towels
from $1
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers a selection of Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Towels in various colors from $1 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention, which required pickup, up to $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $1
- Hand Towel for $1.99
- Bath Towel for $2.99
