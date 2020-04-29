Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Avalon Bottom Load Hot/Cold Water Cooler
$150 $220
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this unit by $100. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • holds 3- or 5-gallon bottles
  • hot and cold water spouts (with child lock on hot)
  • built-in nightlight
  • Model: A6BLWTRCLRBLK
