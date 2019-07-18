Auvon via Amazon offers its Auvon Rechargeable Dual-Channel TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator for $35.99. Coupon code "F69Y85CE" cuts that to $25.19. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- backlit LCD screen
- 20 pre-programmed massage modes
- dual separately adjustable channels
- 6 reusable electrode pads
As a Prime Day deal, ZSport via Amazon offers the Szhsr WiFi Ear Otoscope for $39.98. Coupon code "AJ5N6N7B" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 1080p HD scope
- includes 22 cleaning tools
- works w/ Android and iOS
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Homgeek White Noise Sound Machine for $14.35. With free shipping, that's $15 under our February mention, $16 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- 10 mixable ambient noise options
- adjustable sleep timer
KelvinMall via Amazon offers the Outerdo Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint in Blue for $15.99. Coupon code "OUTERDO1" drops the price to $12.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- adjustable
- additional elastic strap
- soft foam padding
- keeps foot at 90° angle
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $7. Buy Now
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
HomarTech via Amazon offers the Homar Orthotic Shoe Insoles with Arch Support for $19.99. Coupon code "RUATCSCN" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
Amazon offers the Goodyear GY1015 Full-Size Memory Foam Back Support Pillow for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop that to $28.49. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- More options on the page for seat cushions, neck pillows, and back support pillows are available with prices from $18.99 after the same 5% clip coupon, yielding price lows for all options. (The clip coupon applies to one eligible item only.)
- high-grade memory foam
- full-body, contoured design
- for chair or vehicle use
- Model: GY1015
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
Sign In or Register