New
AUVON Inc. · 57 mins ago
Auvon TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator
$25
free shipping

Auvon via Amazon offers its Auvon Rechargeable Dual-Channel TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator for $35.99. Coupon code "F69Y85CE" cuts that to $25.19. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now

Features
  • backlit LCD screen
  • 20 pre-programmed massage modes
  • dual separately adjustable channels
  • 6 reusable electrode pads
↑ less
Buy from AUVON Inc.
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "F69Y85CE"
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Health AUVON Inc. Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register