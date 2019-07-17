Auvon via Amazon offers its Auvon Rechargeable TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator for $28.98. Coupon code "X9BEVRRW" drops the price to $19.79. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now
- 16 pre-programmed massage modes with adjustable intensity
- backlit LCD screen
- adjustable timer
- 4 reusable 2" x 2" electrode pads
- up to 10 hours of runtime per charge
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
SZDLC via Amazon offers the SZDLC Neoprene Adjustable Shoulder Brace for $17.99. Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "RVUKLVU6" to cut that price to $11.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
- designed to fit the left or right shoulder
- universally-sized for men and women
Supplement Hunt offers the Amazing Grass Green Superfood Drink Packets 100-Pack in
several flavors (Original pictured) Chocolate or Orange Dream for $49.99. Coupon code "amazing100" cuts that to $24.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and $81 less than the best we could find for a 105-pack elsewhere. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention as one of the lowest prices we've seen for an Oral-B rechargeable toothbrush, and the best price today by $7. Buy Now
- includes replacement brush
- automatic timer
Amazon offers the Bausch + Lomb ReNu Advanced Formula Triple Disinfectant 12-oz. Contact Lens Solution 2-Pack for $10.98. Clip the on-page $4 off coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under last week's mention and $6 less than you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
- More options on the page for seat cushions, neck pillows, and back support pillows are available with prices from $18.99 after the same 5% clip coupon, yielding price lows for all options. (The clip coupon applies to one eligible item only.)
- high-grade memory foam
- full-body, contoured design
- for chair or vehicle use
- Model: GY1015
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
Gopowerbike via Rakuten offers its Gopowerbike GoSpider Foldable Electric Bike for $850. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $810. Plus, you'll receive $162 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and assuming you'd use the credit, that's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- aluminum alloy folding frame
- 350W motor
- 36V 6Ah lithium battery
- up to 19 mile range
- cruise control
