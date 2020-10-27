MyDigitalDiscount takes an additional $20 off the XinDa Automatic IR Hand Soap & Sanitizer Dispenser and SUNBOSON Height-Adjustable Floor Stand combo via coupon code "20OFFSTANDCOMBO", dropping it to $69.99. Choose between Liquid (Spray) or Gel (drop) nozzle dispensers to set up your own no-touch portable sanitization station - great for restaurants, schools, hospitals, shopping malls, hotels, offices, and more! Save $30 over buying separately, plus get free US shipping! Buy Now at MyDigitalDiscount
- 1100ml capacity tank with 1ml spray/drop
- infrared sensor
- non-drip pump mechanism
- lockable cover
- powered by 4 alkaline AA batteries with a lifespan of 1 to 2 years
Get a free 4-pack of ear savers by completing a short form. Shop Now
- Only ships to U.S. addresses.
- 3D printed
- takes pressure and friction off the ears
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Colors may vary.
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Apply coupon code "QXCX7PK5" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cadifet via Amazon.
- fits chests from 31" to 37"
- undetectable under clothes
Sign In or Register