Automatic Intelligent Vacuum Sealer for $22

5startool.com · 38 mins ago
$22 $44
free shipping
Apply coupon code "5startool868A" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at 5startool.com
Features
- 10 vacuum bags
- one-touch button
- overheat protection
- 3-in-1 noise reduction technology
Related Offers
Sur La Table · 3 days ago
Sur La Table Small Appliances Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
Tips
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Best Choice Products · 2 days ago
Best Choice Products Portable Ice Maker
$300 $550
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ICEMAKER5296" to get this price. That's a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- 3.5L water tank
- produce up to 66-lbs. of ice every 24 hours
New
Home Depot · 1 hr ago
Small Kitchen Appliance Special Buys at Home Depot
up to 44% off
free shipping w/ $45
Pick up that air fryer, toaster oven, or immersion blender Mom's been dropping hints about and save. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Magic Chef 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker with Sous Vide for $59.99 ($40 off list).
- Opt for in-store pickup or ship-to-store to dodge shipping fees, or spend $45 to get free shipping.
Costway · 2 wks ago
Ice Makers at Costway
up to 37% off
free shipping
Choose from 11 different stand-alone ice makers in a variety of sizes and colors to suit a range of needs. Shop Now at Costway
Tips
- Pictured is the Costway 44-lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker with Scoop for $149.95 (a low by $20).
