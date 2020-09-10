New
Autodesk · 1 hr ago
Autodesk Design Titles 1-Year Access for PC / Mac
free for students and educators

Students and educators get free access to a variety of apps for architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. Shop Now at Autodesk

Tips
  • The subscription renews for as long as you remain a student or educator.
Features
  • Get access to AutoCAD, Maya, Inventor Professional, Advance Steel, Infraworks, and more.
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
1 comment
ericblairwasright
incredible software for 3D CAD
30 min ago