At AutoNation, purchase or lease a vehicle and get a $150 Gas Card forand Service, Parts & Accessories . To claim this offer, scroll down and click the "Shop Now" button to search over 100,000 new or 1Price, no-haggle pre-owned vehicles at AutoNation. You can reserve a vehicle online and schedule a test drive. After you purchase or sign a lease, you'll receive an email on how to get your gas card and service discount.