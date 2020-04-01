Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Auto Drive 1080p Dash Cam
$44 $59
free shipping

That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • continuous loop recording w/ time/date stamp
  • snap and save button
  • connects to tablets and smart phones via WiFi
  • LED display
