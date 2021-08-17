Austria Gold 100 Coronas (.9802 oz) Bullion Coin for $1,814
eBay · 13 hrs ago
Austria Gold 100 Coronas (.9802 oz) Bullion Coin
$1,814 $1,975
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $51.

Update: It's now $1,813.98. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
  • King Franz Joseph I appears on the obverse – that's the uncle of the Archduke Ferdinand, whose assassination kicked off a little spat known as World War I
1 comment
R2sd3
Just a heads up this coin is .90 fineness, i.e., not 24K/.9999 fineness gold. If you're looking for gold best value you may want to look at bullion. 1 ounce bullion street price right now is about $1867 (a little above spot price, as usual)
5 hr 31 min ago