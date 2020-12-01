eBay · 41 mins ago
Austria Gold 100 Corona Coin
$1,818 $2,085
free shipping

That's a $264 savings.

Update: It's now $1,817.92. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Liberty Coin via eBay.
  • .9802-oz. bullion
  • random date
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
6 comments
midas617
Just here for the comments.
10 hr 45 min ago
caffeinestix
the one with the most Coronas wins..wait...
11 hr 29 min ago
oonert
this is actually a decent deal, especially if you use a credit card with 1% or more cash back, since it's only about a 2% premium from spot price.
11 hr 50 min ago
ucheckit
keep your eye on the ace!
14 hr 27 min ago
topet
I'm selling a $2 bill for $3. any takers?
14 hr 49 min ago
ImPhlip
No discount code? Lol
14 hr 56 min ago