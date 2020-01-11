Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 52 mins ago
Auray Universal Tablet Stand Adapter
$20 $45
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • holds 7" to 14" tablets
  • 180° tilt & 360° rotation
  • mounts to mic stand shaft or 5/8" mount
  • Model: IPU-108
  • Expires 1/11/2020
    Published 52 min ago
