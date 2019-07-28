- Create an Account or Login
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Auray Two-Section Broadcast Arm for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Harman Audio takes up to 60% off select speakers, headphones, and more during its Dads & Grads Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping (with many items qualifying for free 2-day shipping.) Shop Now
Harman Audio offers the refurbished JBL Under Armour Sport Flex Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Behind-the-Neck Headphones for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $110 under the lowest price for a new pair. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $31 under our mention from a year ago, $99 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Router for $59.99. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to cut it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Lowepro ProTactic SH 120 Shoulder Bag in Black for $29.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
