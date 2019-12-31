New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$55 $192
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Aura Glass 14-oz. Non-Spill Drinking Glass 4-Pack for $64.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.24. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Features
- spinning design that aerates wine
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Gohyo 2-Liter Electric Glass Kettle
$18 $30
free shipping
Sukubag via Amazon offers the Gohyo 1.8-Liter Electric Glass Kettle for $29.99. Coupon code "BO7AY247" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- auto shut-off
- boil-dry protection
- stainless steel inner lid and bottom
- BPA-free
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Weiketery Professional Kitchen Blow Torch
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Weiketery via Amazon offers the Weiketery Professional Kitchen Blow Torch for $19.99. Coupon code "HJMZ3QZ3" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- safety lock
- adjustable flame
- butane not included
ThinkGeek · 1 day ago
Harry Potter Grim Dinner Set
$20 $40
$9 shipping
ThinkGeek offers the Harry Potter Grim Dinner Set for $39.99. Coupon code "MOVINGDAY" knocks that to $19.99. With $8.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Deal ends July 2. Buy Now
Features
- 1 dinner plate
- 1 dessert plate
- 1 bowl
- 1 cup
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner and Disinfectant 2-Pack
$7
pickup
Walmart offers the Glisten Dishwasher Magic Machine Cleaner and Disinfectant 2-Pack for $6.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets at Amazon
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon discounts a selection of Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillets with prices starting at
$4.74 $4.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. The sizes with prices after all available discounts are listed below (Walmart matches some of these items with in-store pickup). Shop Now
Tips
- 3.5" skillet for $4.99 w/ $25 purchase ($9 off)
- 8" skillet for $9.90 ($9 off)
- 9" skillet for $12.90 ($11 off)
- 10.25" skillet for $12.95 ($12 off)
- 15" skillet for $49.90 ($10 off)
Target · 3 wks ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack
$38
free shipping
$23 off and the best deal we could find
Amazon offers the Prep Naturals Glass Storage Container 13-Pack for $39.99. Check out with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $37.99. With free shipping that's $23 off and the best deal we could find.
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Rubbermaid LunchBlox Insulated Medium Lunch Bag
$9 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid LunchBlox Insulated Medium Lunch Bag in Black Etch for $9.04. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- designed for use with Rubbermaid LunchBlox containers (not included)
- measures 9" x 5.7" x 9.5"
- BPA-free liner
- Model: 1813501
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle
from $1
access via web
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Features
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial · 2 days ago
EvaPolar EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$153
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $179.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $153. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best price we could find now by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit
$17 $28
free shipping
Puhibuox via Amazon offers the Puhibuox 14-in-1 Survival Gear Kit for $27.79. Coupon code "SZCEJ8TA" drops the price to $16.67. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof case
- flashlight requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- carry bag
- Model: kit-14
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 13 hrs ago
42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella
$6 $20
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 42" Auto-Open Super Mini Umbrella in Black for $6.49 with free shipping. That's less than a third of what you'd pay elsewhere for a similar umbrella. Buy Now
Features
- 7.5" closed
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Topbook Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer
$10 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
iZerich via Amazon offers the Topbooc Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer in Black or Grey for $24.58. Coupon code "NWB4547O" cuts that to $9.83. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-zipper design
- several loops, pockets, and divided compartment
- measures about 10" x 7" x 3"
1 comment
workinhardly
Amateur inventor after too much wine: "Hey I got an idea!"
Wine drinker: "What? it doesn't even hold half a glass of wine. And, what, it rolls around in a circle? And they're how much?"
Marketing dude: "Let's get this on DealNews. Please. We're dying here."
Wine drinker: "What? it doesn't even hold half a glass of wine. And, what, it rolls around in a circle? And they're how much?"
Marketing dude: "Let's get this on DealNews. Please. We're dying here."
Sign In or Register