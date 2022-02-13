Be ready for the big game with bite size savory snacks that are sure to be a crowd pleaser! Buy Now at Auntie Anne's
- It may be called the "Game Day Snack Pack" when ordering.
- Price varies by location.
- feeds 5 to 7 people
- includes 2 Pretzel Buckets with choice of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs, and 6 individual dips
- also includes Snack Stadium holder
Expires 2/13/2022
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
At participating restaurants, use coupon code "FREEFOOTLONG" to get a free footlong when you buy another one. That's the best coupon deal we've seen since last September. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Enjoy the game with a free large pepperoni pizza, 7-meat pizza, or cheese pizza delivered right to your door. (Delivery fees may apply.) Shop Now at 7-Eleven
- Valid on 2/13/22.
- Order via the 7NOW delivery app.
- Limit 1 offer per customer
- Limited delivery area.
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2022. Plus, 85% of the proceeds from every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
