Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $2 under the price you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
It's $6 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on chips, sparkling water, oatmeal, cashews, almonds, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
That's a buck under what your local Walmart charges. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find for this variety pack by $11. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
You'd pay a buck more at a local store. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
That's $4 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Treat yourself and save a buck on these snacks. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Sign In or Register