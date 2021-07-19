Aukey Slimline 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $26

Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Aukey
- 3 USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- lightining input
- micro USB input
Clip the on page coupon for a savings of $120 off list, a $20 drop from our May mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped from and sold by Anker Direct via Amazon.
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
Coupon code "RB83" cuts an extra $13 off, making it $30 off list price. Buy Now at RAVPower
- dual 2.4A outputs
- built-in flashlight
- Model: RP-PB183
Clip the coupon on the product page to save $140 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Ships from and sold by Yuhongda via Amazon.
- 2 AC output ports
- DC output port
- 4 USB ports
- cigarette lighter socket
- supports solar charging (solar panel not included)
- Model: A61
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- each contains 2 USB ports
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Aukey
- IMX415 Sony sensor
- 7 layers glass lens
- 170° wide angle view
- emergency recording mode
- loop recording
- motion detection
- Model: DRS1
Apply coupon code "15THAUKEY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Aukey
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 6mm drivers
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistance
- 3-pairs of ear tips
- Model: EP-T25
Apply code "15THAUKEY" to get the best price we could find shipped by $11. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Blue or Red.
- You will need to contact the vendor if you need the gaming software.
- RGB backlit
- 18 preset lighting effects
- anti-ghosting
- Model: KMG14
Apply coupon code "19THDN" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders over $25.
- electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge protection
- up to 5Gbps data transfer speed
- four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
- Model: CB-C64
Apply coupon code "12THWATCH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at AUKEY Direct
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Apply code "DP50010" to save an extra 50% off select items. Shop Now at keeypon.com
- Pictured is the Aukey 1080p HD Webcam for $21.84 after coupon ($28 off list).
- Shipping adds $3.99 or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
