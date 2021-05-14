Aukey PowerZeus 500 Portable Power Station for $367
Aukey · 20 mins ago
Aukey PowerZeus 500 Portable Power Station
$367 $407
free shipping

Get $40 off via coupon code "AUKEYPLUS". Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • 518Wh
  • pure sine wave 110V AC
  • 2x USB-A, 1x USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0), and 1x USB-C (up to 18W PD) ports
  • 2x AC outlets
Details
Comments
  • Code "AUKEYPLUS"
  • Expires 5/21/2021
    Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
