Google Shopping · 1 hr ago
Aukey Key Series T10 True Wireless Earbuds
$72 $110
free shipping

That's $11 under our June mention, a low by $10 today, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • sold by Aukey via Google
Features
  • up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge
  • USB Type-C charger and Qi Wireless charging compatible
  • IPX5 water-resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Expires 12/9/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
