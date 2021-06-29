Aukey Car Mount Phone Holder for $8

Aukey · 56 mins ago
$7.80 $13
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "dnaukey" to make this the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- attaches to car air vent with horizontal or vertical blades
- adjustable mounting grip for blade thickness
- 360° rotation and pivoting ball joint
Details
Woot! An Amazon Company · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics Lightning Cable Liquidation Sale at Woot!
from $5
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on a variety of multipacks and single cables in a plethora of lengths and colors all with prices starting from $5.49. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided Lightning to USB-A Cable in Dark Grey for $5.49 ($9 off).
Amazon · 2 days ago
Anker Powerhouse 200 57,600mAh Portable Power Station
$170 $300
free shipping
That's matches our mention from Prime day at $130 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot! via Amazon.
Features
- DC outlet (12V)
- AC outlet
- USB power delivery port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
- recharges via USB-C, AC, or solar
- Model: A1702
Amazon · 1 day ago
Allpowers Monster X 1,500Wh Portable Power Station
$1,119 $1,900
free shipping
Clip the $400 off on page coupon and apply code "4RZBTOHJ" to save $780. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ALLPOWERSDirect via Amazon.
- Takes up to 2 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 4 AC outlets
- 2 Type-C ports
- 4 USB ports
- car socket
- LCD display
- 2,000W
Ends Today
Amazon · 4 days ago
Tozo 20,000mAh Portable Charger
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "505IXPBY" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Green (pictured) or Gray.
Features
- quick charge 3.0
- includes Type-C cable
- Model: PB1
