Aukey Basix Mini USB-C Portable Charger for $10
New
aukeyplus.com · 58 mins ago
Aukey Basix Mini USB-C Portable Charger
$9.99
$4 shipping

Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com

Tips
  • Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
Features
  • USB-C and USB-A ports
  • supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PB10"
  • Expires 9/30/2021
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers aukeyplus.com Aukey
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register