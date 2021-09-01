Aukey Basix 10,000mAh Wireless Power Bank for $20

Apply coupon code "AK50" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Aukey
- Qi-compatible
- dual-leg stand
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- dual USB-A outputs
- USB-C input/output
- micro USB input
- LED indicator light
- includes micro USB cable
- Model: PB-N73
Apply code "TPUS0618" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sandy's Shop via Amazon.
- LED digital display
- over-volt, over-charge, and over-current protection
- built-in removable charging cables
- Type-C 3A quick charge
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BioLite via Amazon.
- 10W USB output
- 3000mAh integrated rechargeable battery
- weather resistant design
That's $31 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jackery via Amazon.
- 1 AC outlet
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 DC car port
- 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack
- Model: 240
That's $2 under our mention from last month, and a savings of $65 after clipping the $40 coupon and applying code "ZVKAIGFW". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baldr Inc via Amazon.
- built-in fan
- 12V regulated power supply
- 2 DC outputs, 3 USB QC 3.0 plugs, and 1 USB Type C port
- compatible with Baldr solar panels (not included)
- Model: Baldr-330W-Upgrade
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Aukey
- Qi-compatible
- HDMI port
- two USB 3.0 ports
- Model: CB-C70
Apply code "AK56" to save $28 and drop the price $8 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Aukey
- 12 activity modes
- 1.4" TFT screen
- 320 x 320 resolution
- compatible with Android and iOS
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- Model: LS02
Apply coupon code "AK45" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Aukey
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $4.99.
- charges iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W
- Model: LC-A3
Use coupon code "AK50" for 50% off and a low by $6. Buy Now at Aukey
- Shipping adds $4.99.
- two AC outputs
- USB-C port
- USB-A port
- four plug types
- Model: USAN1018624
Apply code "WYHY9A" to save $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
Coupon code "DPLM018" cuts an extra 50% off for a total savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- Available in Black or White.
- Dynamic Detect for full-power charging a single device
- ultra-compact
- Model: PA-B4
Apply coupon code "66DEAL" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Aukey
- adjustable viewing angle
- universal compatibility
- Model: C75
