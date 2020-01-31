Open Offer in New Tab
Aukey · 39 mins ago
Aukey 18W USB-C Charger
$11 $15
free shipping w/ Prime

Aukey via Amazon offers the Aukey 18 watt USB-C Wall Charger for $14.99. Clip the 20% off clip coupon and apply code "ZJCHJNUA" to cut it to $10.94. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Aukey

Features
  • Compact form factor makes it Aukey's smallest USB-C charger
Details
Comments
  • Code "ZJCHJNUA"
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
