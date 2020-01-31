Personalize your DealNews Experience
Aukey via Amazon offers the Aukey 18 watt USB-C Wall Charger for $14.99. Clip the 20% off clip coupon and apply code "ZJCHJNUA" to cut it to $10.94. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Aukey
That's $6 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $2 under our December mention and $6 under buying direct from Anker. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge $26 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $13 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
