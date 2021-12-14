aukeyhome.com · 29 mins ago
$80 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AIRFRYER" for a savings of $120 off list. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
Features
- 5.8-quart capacity
- 1,500W
- up to 400°F
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Aria Premium 30-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$116 $200
free shipping
That's a big drop of $34 from our September mention, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- dehydration mode
- replaceable internal lamp
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 30-quart capacity, with 3 cooking levels
- LED touchscreen with 10 built-in 1-touch cooking presets
- includes 2 universal grill racks, an air fryer basket, and crumb and drip trays
- Model: ATO-898
Target · 3 wks ago
Gourmia 5-Quart 12-Function Guided Cook Digital Air Fryer
$40 $70
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Target
Features
- dehydrate functions
- guided cooking prompts
- Fry Force 360° Technology
- 12 one-touch cooking functions
Amazon · 3 days ago
Gecheer 5.28-Qt. 1,500-Watt Electric Air Fryer
$35 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "65MV1C4P" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Moonber via Amazon.
Features
- temperature control knob
- 360 ° hot air high-speed circulation technology
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Chefman 8-Qt. TurboFry Touch Digital Air Fryer
$68 $80
free shipping
Clip the $12 coupon to get the best price we could find by $32. It's also $12 below the 5-qt. model on the same page. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable temp from 200° to 400°
- program time and temp
- digital display
- easy view window
