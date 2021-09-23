aukeyhome.com · 33 mins ago
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
Tips
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
Features
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Details
Related Offers
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Aria Premium 30-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$150 $200
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- LED touchscreen with 10 built-in 1-touch cooking presets
- 30-quart capacity, with 3 cooking levels
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- dehydration mode
- replaceable internal lamp
- includes 2 universal grill racks, an air fryer basket, and crumb and drip trays
- Model: ATO-898
Aukey · 2 wks ago
Aukey Focus Mix 30W Dual-Port PD Charger
$9 $30
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "70DEAL" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- foldable plug
- USB-C and USB-A ports
aukeyplus.com · 3 wks ago
AUKEY Basix Pro 20,000mAh Wireless Power Bank
$20 $50
$4 shipping
Apply code "BASIXPRO" to get the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $4, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Features
- 5W, 7.5W, or 10W wireless charging
- stand for wireless charging
- USB-C input and output
- Model: PB-WL03
Aukey · 6 days ago
Aukey 45" Gaming Desk
$80 $160
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50DEAL" for a savings of $80. Buy Now at Aukey
Features
- 45" x 23.6"
- PVC surface
- steel frame
- 330-lb. max capacity
- RGB lighting
aukeyplus.com · 3 wks ago
Aukey Basix Mini USB-C Portable Charger
$9.99
$4 shipping
Apply coupon code "PB10" to get this deal. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
Tips
- Shipping is $4. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
Features
- USB-C and USB-A ports
- supports supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0
