New
tink.us · 1 hr ago
August Smart Lock Pro w/ August Connect, Keypad, & Google Home Mini
$229 $289
free shipping

Tink offers the 3rd-generation August Smart Lock Pro, bundled with the August Connect WiFi Bridge, August Smart Keypad, and a Google Home Mini for $249. Coupon code "tinkDifferent20" drops it to $229. With free shipping, that's $15 under the best price we could find for these items separately. Buy Now

Features
  • The lock is compatible with Alexa and connects with your existing deadbolt
  • the Smart Keypad allows entry to the Smart Lock with a temporary PIN
↑ less
Buy from tink.us
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "tinkDifferent20"
  • Expires 9/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Home tink.us August
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register