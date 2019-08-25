New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle
$162 $280
free shipping

Walmart offers the 3rd-generation August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle in Silver for $161.60 with free shipping. That's $4 below our April mention and the lowest price we could find now by $67. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same.
  • It's compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
  • Attaches to your existing deadbolt
  • Model: AUG-SL03-C02-S03
