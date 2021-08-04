August Peridot Birthstone Deals at Szul: Up to 81% off + extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "DNEWS10" for an additional 10% off already reduced prices. Choose from more than 30 rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured are the 6x4mm Oval Peridot Earrings in 14K White Gold for $89 after coupon (a low by $40).
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, eyewear, jewelry and more. Plug, bag free shipping with coupon code "CLFSHIP" (an additional savings of $5.99 for orders under $99). Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Achieve Watch for $35 (low by $8).
That's a savings of 50% via coupon code "VU8T8IBY". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue at this price.
- Sold by Limited Liability Company via Amazon.
- 2.95" pendant
- zircon gemstones
- 17.7" + 1.96" extender rolo chain
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "2O7LHDG5" to get them for half price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's also available in 2-TCW for $34.50 after on-page coupon and code.
- Sold by Jansme via Amazon.
- friction back to double notched post
- 18K white gold plated sterling silver
- cleaning cloth
- jewelry box
Save on over 1,000 pieces, including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, via coupon code "2021NILE". Shop Now at Blue Nile
Coupon code "SAVE12" yields extra savings on over 740 items, including earrings, necklaces, rings, and more. Prices start at $12.32 after coupon. Shop Now at Szul
Sign In or Register