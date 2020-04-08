Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's always good to be prepared in an emergency, right? So laying in a 3-day food supply for four people may not be a bad idea, especially if you can save $8 on it! Buy Now at Walmart
Have you already steamrolled through your isolation snacks? The Girl Scouts have you covered cause they're always prepared. Shop Now
Participating Subway restaurants are offering food essentials delivered by select locations right to your door, including meat, cheese, vegetables, and more. Shop Now
Skip the store and get fresh fruits and veggies shipped to your door at no cost. Buy Now at Edible Arrangements
A great opportunity to stock your freezer and save a bundle. Shop Now at Schwan's
Save on over 200 items, including tires, car audio, batteries, seat covers, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save big on a wide variety of games from all major platforms including new and upcoming releases. Shop Now at Walmart
No need to spend big on a new TV set when you can pick up a refurb big-brand set for a fraction of the price. Shop Now at Walmart
Fill your free time and give your vehicle some care and attention, all while saving on any auto essentials you may need. Shop Now at Walmart
