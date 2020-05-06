Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Augason Farms Emergency 4-Person 48-Hour Food Supply
$20
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Features
  • up to 30-year shelf life
  • provides 1,363 calories per person per day for 48 hours (or one person for eight days)
  • Model: 5-20110
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
