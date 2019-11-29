Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Augason Farms Emergency 4-Person 48-Hour Food Supply
$12 $14
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $16. (And if you can manage to make pancakes that look like the ones on the label, invite us over!) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Discount applies in-cart.
Features
  • 55 total servings
  • includes buttermilk pancakes, maple brown sugar oatmeal, creamy chicken-flavored rice, mac & cheese, and creamy potato soup
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors eBay Augason Farms
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register