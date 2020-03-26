Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Augason Farms Emergency 1-Person 30-Day Food Supply
$135 $170
free shipping

That's $35 off and the best price we could find for this in stock. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 200 total servings in 24 pouches and 11 varieties
  • calculated for 1,236 calories per day
  • shelf life up to 25 years
  Published 58 min ago
  Popularity: 5/5
Popularity: 5/5
