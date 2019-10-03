New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Augason Farms 55-Gallon Water Filtration and Storage Kit
$86 $154
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find for this kit by $52. (For further reference, we saw the barrel alone for just $6 less two weeks ago.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this discount.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal via on-page clip coupon with free shipping.
  • BPA-free 55-gallon drum made from food-grade polyethylene
  • 2 2" barrel plug fittings
  • 6-ft. siphon hose w/ hand pump
  • 2 Aquamira water-treatment drop bottles
  • barrel opener
  • 4-year treated water shelf life
  • Model: 6-07910
