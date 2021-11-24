Toolant · 29 mins ago
$9.99 $16
free shipping
Save $7 off the list price. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- In Black or Olive.
Features
- 5.9" blade width
- carbon steel body
- heavy-duty nylon case
Details
Comments
-
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Stanley The Perfect-Brew Pour Over
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a $20 low and the lowest it's ever been on Amazon Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 18/8 stainless steel double-wall insulation
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Exotac Tinderzip Zipper Pull Fire Starter 5-Pack
$11
free shipping w/ Prime
Save $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Search "B01N3PZL15" for Black.
Features
- flammable core that can pull apart, exposing the inner material, and be used as a fire starter with a simple spark
Marmot · 1 wk ago
Marmot GORE-TEX Sale Items
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' Gore-Tex jackets and accessories. Shop Now at Marmot
Tips
- Marmot Men's ROM 2.0 Hoodie pictured in Enamel Blue for $129 ($86 off).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Zippo FireFast Torch
$16 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes butane fuel
- adjustable flame size
- heats up to 2,400°F/1,300°C
- child resistant palm lock ignition
- Model: 40558
Toolant · 3 days ago
Maoin Nitrile Gloves 100-Pack
$9.99 $20
$6 shipping
That is a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Toolant
Tips
- Available in M, L, and XL.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Features
- latex-free and powder-free
- fingertip grain texture (dull polished)
- wide use and food grade
Toolant · 3 days ago
Okiaas Reusable Extra Large Back Ice Pack
$9.99 $27
free shipping
It's a savings of $17 off list. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- heating & cooling capable
- ultra-soft plush side
- flexible
- double-sealed seams
- measures 21.5" x 13"
Toolant · 6 days ago
OmiBrite Double-Head Gooseneck Rechargeable LED Work Light w/ Magnet Base
$17 $26
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ZKM3VPXSAXK4" to get this for $14 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- individual light controls (160-lumens at high and 60-lumens at low)
- microUSB rechargeable (charger included)
Toolant · 6 days ago
Amoolo 50-Piece Oscillating Tool Blades Set
$25 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DHKDCG7S91XY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Toolant
Features
- made of high-carbon steel
- imperial & metric scales marked
- compatible with most oscillating tools
- Model: AM0110050
Sign In or Register