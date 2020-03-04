Open Offer in New Tab
Audio-Technica Sound Reality Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $80
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10.7mm drivers
  • 5Hz to 35kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.1 with aptX & AAC
  • up to 7 hours of playback
  • in Black or Blue
  • Model: ATH-CKR55BT
