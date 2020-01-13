Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pricewaiter · 1 hr ago
Audio-Technica Professional Studio Wired Headphones
$69 $78
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Pricewaiter

Tips
  • Select Make an Offer.
  • Enter $69 as your price and click continue.
  • Wait for response confirming the price was accepted.
  • Click to checkout.
Features
  • 15Hz - 24kHz frequency range
  • 40mm neodymium drivers
  • 90° swiveling earcups
  • Model: ATH-M40x
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Pricewaiter Audio-Technica
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register