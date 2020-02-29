Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Audio-Technica Consumer Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$120 $290
free shipping

Features
  • up to 8 hours' playback
  • 5Hz to 45 kHz frequency response
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • built-in mic
  • Model: ATH-DSR5BT
  • Expires 2/29/2020
