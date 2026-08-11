This Audio-Technica ATH-R30X open-back headphone is $69, down from its $109 regular price. That is its all-time low on Amazon and sits below its 90-day average of $99. The open-back design offers a natural, speaker-like sound suited to studio mixing and mastering. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-back design for a natural, spacious sound
- 40 mm dynamic drivers
- Frequency range of 15 Hz to 25,000 Hz
- Over-ear fit with rounded ear cushions
- Non-detachable cable
- Suited for studio mixing, mastering, and everyday listening
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Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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