$99 $199
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Audio-Technica AT-LP60BK-BT Turntable and Bluetooth Speaker Bundle for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 33-1/3 & 45 rpm speeds
- line and phono outputs
- Bluetooth speaker w/ top-mounted controls
Details
Harman Audio · 1 mo ago
Harman Dads & Grads Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Harman Audio takes up to 60% off select speakers, headphones, and more during its Dads & Grads Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping (with many items qualifying for free 2-day shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon · 21 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$145
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Harman Audio · 1 wk ago
Harman Audio 4th of July Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping
Harman Audio takes up to 60% off a selection of portable speakers, headphones, and more during its 4th of July Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping (with many items qualifying for free 2-day shipping.) Shop Now
eBay · 3 days ago
JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20
free shipping
ShopCellDeals via eBay offers the JBL E25BT Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones in several colors (White pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find in any color by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- up to eight hours of audio playback
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- microSDXC card slot
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
